NC A&T reveals plans for convocation center, other upgrades

NC A&T is planning major changes/upgrades to its campus, and that includes athletics.
NC A&T is planning for its future, and that future includes a face-lift for its athletics facilities.

A recently-released Master Plan through 2038 revealed plans to build a new convocation center for basketball as well as a new football practice field with renovations to War Memorial Coliseum and a varsity soccer field.

The biggest change would be the addition of a convocation center that would give NC A&T basketball a new home. The Corbett Sports Center has been home to NC A&T basketball since it opened in 1978. The 5,000-seat gymnasium would be demolished along with historic Moore Gymnasium, which housed A&T during its time in the CIAA. 

NC A&T’s enrollment is now at over 13,000. It is currently in its first year of affiliation with the Colonial Athletic Association.

Those changes are on the back end of A&T’s plan, slated between 2030 and 2038. The other athletics-related changes are more imminent. 

A&T recently signed Vincent Brown as its new head coach. Part of Browns’ contract states that he may terminate his five-year deal without penalty if the school fails to install an all-weather surface for football practice by June 30, 2025. A&T currently practices on a grass field between Truist Stadium and its softball facility. 

Just down the road lies War Memorial Stadium, purchased by A&T in 2022. The stadium was completed in 1928, and A&T played football there in its early days. The school received a grant to renovate the park last summer. 

