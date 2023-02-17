NC A&T reveals plans for convocation center, other upgrades

By

NC A&T is planning for its future, and that future includes a face-lift for its athletics facilities.



A recently-released Master Plan through 2038 revealed plans to build a new convocation center for basketball as well as a new football practice field with renovations to War Memorial Coliseum and a varsity soccer field.



The biggest change would be the addition of a convocation center that would give NC A&T basketball a new home. The Corbett Sports Center has been home to NC A&T basketball since it opened in 1978. The 5,000-seat gymnasium would be demolished along with historic Moore Gymnasium, which housed A&T during its time in the CIAA.

NC A&T’s enrollment is now at over 13,000. It is currently in its first year of affiliation with the Colonial Athletic Association.

Dr. Harold Martin, Vincent Brown and Earl Hilton at press conference.

Those changes are on the back end of A&T’s plan, slated between 2030 and 2038. The other athletics-related changes are more imminent.

A&T recently signed Vincent Brown as its new head coach. Part of Browns’ contract states that he may terminate his five-year deal without penalty if the school fails to install an all-weather surface for football practice by June 30, 2025. A&T currently practices on a grass field between Truist Stadium and its softball facility.

Just down the road lies War Memorial Stadium, purchased by A&T in 2022. The stadium was completed in 1928, and A&T played football there in its early days. The school received a grant to renovate the park last summer.

