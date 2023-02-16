VIEW ALL SCORES
2022 Football

HBCU Combine, HBCU Legacy Bowl set

Two events to showcase draft-eligible HBCU football players will be held in the New Orleans area over the next ten days.

Scouts from all 32 NFL teams will descend on Metarie, Louisana on Monday, Feb. 20 for the 2023 HBCU Combine. Personnel from those same NFL will also stay in the New Orleans area for week-long workouts from an even larger group of HBCU standouts culminating with the Saturday, Feb. 25 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Both events are put on by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, with co-founders, former Grambling and NFL quarterbacks James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams. The events are held in conjunction with the National Football League (NFL). Personnel from the Senior Bowl will also assist in the gathering of medical data and the running of the event.

HBCU Combine

The HBCU Combine, the second annual showcase of HBCU draft-eligible players, will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the New Orleans Saints practice facility. The event will include many of the same features as the NFL Combine including the gathering of comprehensive medical information, interviews, and on-field evaluations of football skills and acumen. 

Fifty (50) draft-eligible players from the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, SWAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Hampton, Langston and others will participate in the HBCU Combine. They will be looking to impress the scouts and make their way into the April 27-29 NFL Draft. The Combine could also be a stepping stone to NFL teams signing these players as undrafted free agents.

2023 HBCU Combine participants

Kemari Averett, TE, Bethune Cookman

Brandon Barnes-Brown, S, Fayetteville Sttate

Raymond Boone, S, Bowie State

Darian Bryant, OG, Virginia Union

Drake Centers, OT, Texas Southern

TarikCooper, MLB, Texas Southern

Isaiah Cox, WaR, Alabama A&M

A. J. Davis, RB, Florida A&M

Shaq Davis, WR, South Carolina State

Devin Doursseau, LB, Langston

Jason Dumas, DT, Southern

Estes Rey, DB, Grambling

Chris Faddoul, P, Florida A&M

Andrew Farmer, Edge, Lane

Jalen Fowler, QB, North Carolina A&T

Dion Golatt Jr., QB, Bowie State

Alfonso Graham, RB, Morgan State

Darius Hagans, RB, Virginia State

Larry Harrington, QB, Langston

Corione Harris, DB, Southern

Jerrish Hasley, WR, Delaware State

J. J. Holloman, WR, Tennessee State

Keenan Isaac, DB, Alabama State

Tyler King, RB, Edward Waters

More HBCU Combine participants

Robert Lacey, OL, Tennessee State

Ricky Lee, OT, North Carolina A&T

Zach Leslie, WR, North Carolina A&T

Jordan Lewis, OLB, Southern

Devon McCoy, TE, Clark Atlanta

Jermaine McDaniel, DE, North Carolina A&T

Robert Mitchell, OL, North Carolina Central

KeShaun Moore, OLB, Hampton

Antoine Murray, WR, Howard

Brooks Parker, LB, Delaware State

Skyler Perry, QB, Arkansas – Pine Bluff

Camron Peterson, DT, Southern

Joshua Pryor, OLB/DE, Bowie State

Jacory Rankin, WR, Mississippi Valley State

Jose Romo-Martinez, PK, Florida A&M

Markel Scott, RB, Langston

Ali Shockley, DB, Hampton

Xavier Smith, WR, Florida A&M

Ronnie Thomas, Edge, Mississippi Valley St.

Derrick Tucker, S, Texas Southern

Kevin Victorian, DE, Prairie View A&M

De’Jahn Warren, DB, Jackson State

Maurice Washington, RB, Grambling

Brian Williams, OT, Southern

Dacquari Wilson, OC, North Carolina A&T

Emmanuel Wilson, RB, Fort Valley State

2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Those players and more from the HBCU ranks will then participate in practices next week culminating with the Saturday, February 25 HBCU Legacy Bowl. The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played at 3:00 p.m. at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University. The NFL Network will carry the game live.

The 49-man rosters will be divided into Team Gaither, named for legendary former Florida A&M head coach Alonzo “Jake” Gaither and Team Robinson named for legendary former Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson.

Players from the MEAC, CIAA, NC A&T and Hampton will play for Team Gaither. Players from the SWAC, SIAC, Tennessee State, Langston and others will play for Team Robinson.

The list of players to participate in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl is here.

Among the missing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II and Florida A&M defensive end Isaiah Land are the only two HBCU players invited to the February 28 through March 6 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. That list was released on Feb. 8. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year’s event.

 

