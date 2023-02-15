By

NORFOLK, Va. (February 14, 2023) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) revealed its men’s basketball weekly honors where Howard University freshman Shy Odom (Roxbury, Mass.) won his seventh league Rookie of the Week award. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon.



In the victories at Delaware State (Feb. 11) and versus Maryland Eastern Shore (Feb. 13), Odom averaged 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50-percent (10-of-20) from the floor.



He produced 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists against the Hornets. Two nights later, Odom recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists versus the Hawks.

Shy Odom was a three-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School, where he played alongside Bronny James. This season, the Massachusetts native is averaging 10 points and 3.8 rebounds.



Redshirt junior Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) and second-year Bison Elijah Hawkins (Washington) received honorable mention.



North Carolina Central redshirt senior forward Kris Monroe and Delaware State senior guard O’Koye Parker were named MEAC Co-Players of the Week. North Carolina Central graduate center Brendan Medley-Bacon took home the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.



Howard will travel to Coppin State Saturday (Feb. 18) to have their second faceoff of the season. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. at the Physical Education Complex.



Howard freshman Shy Odom continues to shine