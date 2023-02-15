By

Two more HBCU football programs will face USF over the next decade, according to a new report.



USF has completed contracts with South Carolina State and Bethune-Cookman, according to FBSchedules.com.



Bethune-Cookman, based in Daytona, FL will face USF twice at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The first will take place on August 31, 2024 with the second taking place at the same stadium in 2028. The two Florida schools have never met on the football field at this point.

USF will be hosting South Carolina State for a second time on Sept. 20, 2025. The next matchup will take place on Sept. 20, 2025. The two programs previously met back in 2019 with USF beating SC State 55-16. San Jose State was USF’s original opponent for this date, but that game has been shelved.



Guarantee figures for both games have not been disclosed.

Florida A&M is the lone HBCU football program on USF’s 2023 schedule. The two programs are set to meet up Sept. 9.



SC State will take on two FBS opponents in 2023, traveling to Charlotte on Sept. 2 and then to Georgia Tech the following week.



Bethune-Cookman is scheduled to take on two FBS opponents as well, playing Memphis on Sept. 2 and Miami on Sept. 14.

USF to host pair of HBCU football programs