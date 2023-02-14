By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Texas Southern upsets one of the top SWAC teams, Southern, by a score of 79-68 on Monday night. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 37-29 lead. They then continued to outscore the Jags 42-39 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Kolby Granger led the way for Texas Southern, putting up 29 points to go along with five boards. It wasn’t just Granger though, the Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.08 points per possession on 47% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 10-of-24 three-point attempts.

Bryson Etienne put up 11 points to lead Souther. the Jags shot 23-of-61 from the field and 7-of-27 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.93 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Texas Southern’s record improved to 9-17 with the win. A February 19 conference clash with Mississippi Valley State University is the Tigers’ next test. On the other side, Southern fell to 13-13 with the loss. It doesn’t get any easier in its next game on February 18. The team will face a Grambling State team that’s on a run of wins.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: Granger leads Texas Southern past Southern