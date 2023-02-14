By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Mississippi Valley State University broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 76-70 contest on Monday night at Harrison HPER Complex. The Delta Devils went into halftime with a 13-point lead. Despite being outscored 43-36 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Hornets and hold on for the win.

MBB | Final from Itta Bena, MS. Back to the grind against Florida A&M on Saturday at 5:30 pm at the Acadome!



A. Anderson 15 pts.

J. O'Neal 14 pts.

T. Madlock 13 pts.#SWARMAS1 | #IAMSWAC pic.twitter.com/ZmQcoBu0vb — ASU Athletics 😷 (@BamaStateSports) February 14, 2023

Alvin Stredic led the way for Mississippi Valley State University, putting up 18 points and five assists. It wasn’t just Stredic though, the Delta Devils’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.13 points per possession on 51% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 19 fouls on the defense, which led to 17 points on 71% shooting from the charity stripe.

The Hornets’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.05 points per possession on 53% true shooting. Alex Anderson led the way, putting up 15 points. Alabama State’s impressive shooting from the field didn’t seem to translate to free throws, though, as they converted just 13-of-23 at the stripe.

Mississippi Valley State University’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It will hit the road for its next contest, a February 19 matchup with Texas Southern. On the other side, Alabama State fell to 8-18 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on February 18 against Florida A&M.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Mississippi Valley State University beat SWAC foe Alabama State