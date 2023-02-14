Alabama State escapes Mississippi Valley State University

By

Alabama State recorded its third straight win, handing Mississippi Valley State University a 61-66 loss at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday evening. The Devilettes went into halftime trailing 35-26 but outscored the Lady Hornets by four points in the second half to secure the win.

Ayana Emmanuel led the way for Alabama State, scoring 23 points. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 23-of-48 from the field and 4-of-12 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.98 points per possession and 56% true shooting. The team shot 50% from the field in the second half. This was a big improvement from the team’s 33% shooting in the first half.

Kerrigan Johnson scored 14 points to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. Zaria Harleaux was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-5 in the second half for 9 points to power the Devilettes forward after the break. Mississippi Valley State University’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. But it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 18. Mississippi Valley State University takes on Texas Southern, while Alabama State faces Florida A&M at home. The Devilettes will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Lady Hornets will be thankful to return home.

