Gordon leads Grambling State to victory against Prairie View A&M

Redshirt Junior Carte’are Gordon finished the night with 18 points and five board for the the Tigers’ victory against Prairie View A&M
Grambling State recorded their fourth straight win, handing Prairie View A&M a 68-64 loss at FCH Assembly Center on Monday night. The Panthers went into halftime with a 35-34 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Tigers outscored them by five points in the final 20 minutes.

Carte’are Gordon led the way for Grambling State, putting up 18 points to go along with eight boards. Gordon was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Tigers. The team shot 53% from the field while scoring 1.06 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 18 fouls on the defense, which led to 16 points on 62% shooting from the charity stripe.

Prairie View A&M was led by Yahuza Rasas, who recorded 25 points and nine boards. The Panthers shot 23-of-62 from the field and 6-of-16 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 1 points per possession and 46% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Prairie View A&M

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Grambling State catches Southern after a loss in its last game, while Prairie View A&M squares off with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

