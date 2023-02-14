Alcorn State gets road victory against Florida A&M

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alcorn State recorded its fifth straight win, handing Florida A&M a 67-64 loss in a back-and-forth contest at Al Lawson Center on Monday night. It was a thrilling game that saw nine lead changes.

Braves Basketball extends winning streak to 5, defeating FAMU 67-64. Byron Joshua and Dontrell McQuarter led with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Jeremiah Kendall added 12, and Keondre Montgomery had 11 to round out double-digit scoring. #FearTheBrave #BravesNation pic.twitter.com/H8sZtlc9lt — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 14, 2023

Byron Joshua scored 17 points to lead the way for Alcorn State . Jeremiah Kendall was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-3 in the second half for 10 points to power the Braves forward after the break. As a team, Alcorn State shot 11-of-30 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.22 points per possession on average.

Jaylen Bates recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Rattlers shot 21-of-56 from the field and 10-of-25 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.99 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Alcorn State takes on Jackson State in a conference clash, while Florida A&M squares off with Alabama State. The Braves will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Rattlers will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

