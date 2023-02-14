VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State powers past Bethune-Cookman

Chase Adams contributed 21 points to the Tigers dominating offense success against Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State gave Bethune-Cookman its third consecutive loss in a 91-64 rout at Moore Gymnasium on Monday night. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 10-point lead and outscoring the Wildcats 50-33 in the final 20 minutes.

Chase Adams scored 21 points to lead the way for Jackson State. Adams was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Tigers. The team shot 64% from the field while scoring 1.34 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 25 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Marcus Garrett recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats shot 21-of-60 from the field and 7-of-25 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Bethune-Cookman only mustered 0.94 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Jackson State hosts Alcorn State, while Bethune-Cookman squares off with an Alabama A&M side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

