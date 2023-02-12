Anderson leads Alabama State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By

Alabama State upset one of the top SWAC teams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, in a back-and-forth 74-71 thriller on Saturday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw 15 lead changes.

A. Anderson 29 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl

Alex Anderson scored 29 points to lead the way for Alabama State. As a whole, the Hornets were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.13 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their afternoon. They drew 20 fouls on the defense, which led to 19 points on 79% shooting from the charity stripe.

The Golden Lions played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.09 points per possession on 43% shooting from field. Kylen Milton led the charge, recording 17 points, five assists, and five rebounds. It wasn’t enough though, as Arkansas-Pine Bluff was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Hornets.

Today’s win was the latest for Alabama State, who took down Southern in its last game. It will hit the road for its next contest, a February 14 matchup with Mississippi Valley State University. On the other side, Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The Golden Lions’ next game is against an Alabama A&M team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on February 13.

