Norfolk State and UMES go blow for blow in thrilling MEAC battle

Saturday evening was a battle between two of the top teams in the MEAC. Norfolk State came out on top, handing UMES a 76-73 loss. The Spartans went into halftime with a nine-point lead. Despite being outscored 41-35 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Hawks and hold on for the win.

Get out the brooms!



Norfolk State completes the regular season sweep of UMES, accounting for the Hawks' only two losses in conference play.



Joe Bryant Jr. led the way with 25 points, with Dana Tate Jr. adding 15.



FINAL | @NSU_BBALL 76, UMES 73#SpartanStrong💪 #DIALED🏀 pic.twitter.com/WfRgc3ocRD — Norfolk State Athletics (@NSUSpartans) February 11, 2023

Joe Bryant led the way for Norfolk, putting up 25 points to go along with five boards. Bryant was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Spartans. The team shot 47% from the field while scoring 1.08 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 10-of-23 three-point attempts.

The Hawks played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.03 points per possession on 42% shooting from field. Da’Shawn Phillip led the way, putting up 20 points. It wasn’t enough though, as UMES was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Spartans.

Both teams face their next test on Feb. 14. Norfolk State takes on Delaware State in a conference clash, while UMES readies for battle against a Howard team who is playing great lately. The Spartans will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Hawks hope for a rebound performance on the road.

