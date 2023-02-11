By

Grambling State recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Texas Southern a 65-46 loss at FCH Assembly Center on Saturday evening. The teams played a competitive first half, but the Tigers came out hot after the break, outscoring the Tigers 36-21 over the final 20 minutes.

Virshon Cotton scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Grambling. As a team, the Tigers shot 36% from the field, 35% from behind the arc, and 58% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.93 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

PJ Henry scored 10 points while Joirdon Karl Nicholas added another nine to lead the way for Texas Southern against Grambling. As a team, the Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.68 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Tigers went a paltry 8-of-16 from the free-throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Feb. 14. Grambling State gets Prairie View A&M fresh off recent win of its own, while Texas Southern has a shot to rebound against a struggling Southern squad. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling gets third straight in rout of Texas Southern