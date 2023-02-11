VIEW ALL SCORES
Grambling gets third straight in rout of Texas Southern

Tigers stay hot in SWAC play.
Grambling State recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Texas Southern a 65-46 loss at FCH Assembly Center on Saturday evening. The teams played a competitive first half, but the Tigers came out hot after the break, outscoring the Tigers 36-21 over the final 20 minutes.

Virshon Cotton scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Grambling. As a team, the Tigers shot 36% from the field, 35% from behind the arc, and 58% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.93 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

PJ Henry scored 10 points while Joirdon Karl Nicholas added another nine to lead the way for Texas Southern against Grambling. As a team, the Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.68 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Tigers went a paltry 8-of-16 from the free-throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Feb. 14. Grambling State gets Prairie View A&M fresh off recent win of its own, while Texas Southern has a shot to rebound against a struggling Southern squad. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

