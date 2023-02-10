By

Once upon a time, Brett Favre threw passes to Sterling Sharpe, elder brother of Shannon Sharpe.



Now the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is suing Shannon Sharpe, as well as a state auditor and media member Pat McAfee, for defamation.



The Hall of Fame quarterback has been accused of fraudulent activity through his foundation as well as receiving funds for speeches he never made. He’s suing Mississippi state auditor Shad white of shamelessly and falsely “attacking Favre’s good name.”

Fletcher Freeman, a spokesman for the State Auditor’s office, gave insight on the suit.

“Mr. Favre has called Auditor White and his team liars despite repaying some of the money our office demanded from him,” Freeman said Thursday. “He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefited from misspent funds. Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”

So where does Shannon Sharpe come in? Brett Favre alleges that Sharpe defamed him on his “FS-1 show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” by saying on his broadcast that Favre was a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low,” and that Favre “stole money from people that really needed that money.”



Favre’s lawyers declined ESPN’s request to speak on the legal action.

Brett Favre sues Shannon Sharpe for defamation