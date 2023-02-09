By

Southeast Missouri State broke its streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Tennessee State by a score of 90-86 in overtime on Thursday evening at Gentry Center Complex. Southeast Mo. St. went into halftime with a 39-36 lead, but Tennessee State wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Lady Tigers couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 15-11 in overtime.

Tigers fall just short of a remarkable comeback as they fall in OT to SEMO#RoarCity x #PressPlay pic.twitter.com/h3AemdcWBW — Tennessee State Women’s Basketball (@TSUTigersWBB) February 10, 2023

Kiyley Flowers led the way for Southeast Missouri State, putting up 21 points and seven assists. It wasn’t just Flowers though, the Redhawks’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.11 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 25-of-50 on two-pointers, including 25-of-46 in the paint.

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Lady Tigers. They shot 46% from field, scoring a healthy 1.05 points per possession. Erica Haynes-Overton led the way, putting up 24 points and six assists. Tennessee State’s impressive shooting from the field didn’t seem to translate to free throws, though, as they converted just 18-of-34 at the stripe.

Both teams face their next test on February 11. Southeast Missouri State takes on Morehead State in a conference clash, while Tennessee State squares off with a Tennessee Tech side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Redhawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Tennessee State falls to Southeast Missouri State in OVC overtime