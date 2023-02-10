By

Virginia Union University’s Mahzi Thames scored a team-high 15 points, but Lincoln University of Pennsylvania defeated the Panthers 85-77 on Thursday, February 9, in Lincoln University, Pa.

VUU’s Robert Osborne recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Keleaf Tate added 13 points of his own.

Virginia Union’s Raemaad Wright scored 11 points in the game.

“Anytime you’re playing on the road in the CIAA you must be prepared mentally and physically for a tough game,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler . “I thought we struggled in those areas tonight and that was difference in the ball game. We have to get back to playing Virginia Union basketball this Saturday against Bowie State.”

The loss dropped VUU to 19-6 on the season and marked the Panthers’ first CIAA divisional loss of the season. VUU dropped into a virtual tie with Virginia State University for first place in the Northern Division of the CIAA. Both VUU and VSU have identical 9-4 records with three games left to play.

Virginia Union will now return home to Barco-Stevens Hall to face Bowie State University on national television at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, in Richmond, Va.

Virginia Union upset on the road by Lincoln