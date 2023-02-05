VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA Basketball Virginia Union
CIAA

Virginia Union takes care of ECSU at home

Virginia Union bounced back with a relatively easy win at home over Elizabeth City State.
Courtesy: Virginia Union Athletics

For the first time in the storied venue’s history, national television came to Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va., and Virginia Union University didn’t disappoint.  The Panthers placed four players in double-figures as they defeated Elizabeth City State University 87-71 on Saturday, February 4.

VUU’s Robert Osborne and Tahj Harding both recorded double-doubles.  Osborne scored 17 points while pulling down 14 rebounds and Harding scored 17 points while grabbing 10 boards.

Virginia Union’s Raemaad Wright scored 16 points and Charles Tart III added 13 points as the Panthers cruised to their 19th win on the season.

“We did a solid job rebounding the ball and spreading the ball around offensively,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler.  “Anytime you can get four guys in double-figures and two with double-doubles you will have a chance to win games.  I was very pleased with Tahj Harding’s play today, not only scoring but he did an excellent job rebounding the ball for us.  Robbie continues to lead us in scoring and assists.”

Virginia Union will now travel to Lincoln University, Pa., to face Lincoln University of Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.

