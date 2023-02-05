Kentucky State upsets Miles

By

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Jay Murrell hits a three-pointer with just a few seconds left in overtime to propel the Kentucky State men’s basketball team to an 84-83 against the Miles College Golden Bears Saturday afternoon inside the Exum Center.



Murrell was hot shooting 80% (8-of-10) from the field and 100% (5-of-5) from the three-point line to lead both teams with 29 points. He also led both teams with five assists while leading the Thorobreds with one steal.



Montrell Jacobs was the second Thorobred to score in the double digits with 15 points.



Tyson Brooks led both teams with 12 rebounds, scoring eight points and tallying one block.



How It Happened

Murrell scored the contest’s first points on a three-pointer assisted by Jacobs. An 8-2 Kentucky State-run followed, and a monstrous dunk by Andrews gave the Thorobreds an 11-4 lead with 15:06 remaining in the first half.



Brandon Hill made a layup at 9:04 in the first half to hold a ten-point 22-11 lead.



A quick five points by the Golden Bears brought them to within one of the 31-30 Kentucky State lead. Jacobs closed out the first half with a three-pointer that gave his team a 34-30 lead at the half.



Miles tied the game 36-36 on a mid-range jumper in the first two minutes of the second half.



After two made free throws, Murrell tied the game 38-38 at 16:54 in the second half. A few moments later, he made a three-pointer to extend the Kentucky State lead to 13 (55-43).



Miles went on a late 10-4 run to bring them to within four (68-62) Thorobred lead. They would outscore Kentucky State nine to three in the final moments to send the game into overtime after a 73-73 tie at the end of regulation.



The Golden Bears scored the first overtime points, but Murrell would tie the game 75-75 on two made free throws.



Kentucky State led for a moment before two free throws by Miles tied the game 79-77. Miles took an 80-79 lead after two free shots at the charity stripe; Kong responded, making both of his not only to tie but take an 81-80 lead at 1:11 in overtime.



Miles hit a three-pointer to lead 83-81 with just under thirty seconds remaining in overtime. Murrell worked his magic to hit a three-pointer with just one second left in overtime and win the game 84-83 for the Thorobreds.



