Tennessee State loses OVC battle against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois recorded its 11th straight win in dominating fashion, handing Tennessee State a 75-58 loss at Lantz Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 10-point lead and outscoring the Lady Tigers 40-33 in the final 20 minutes.

Macy McGlone scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Eastern Illinois. McGlone was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Panthers. The team shot 50% from the field while scoring 1.12 points per possession. That offensive output included 7-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc and 14-of-21 shooting on free throws.

Gia Adams scored 19 points while Ashley Malone added another 11 to lead the way for Tennessee State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 11-of-35 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 9. Eastern Ill. takes on UT Martin in a conference clash, while Tennessee State squares off with Southeast Missouri State. The Panthers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will be thankful to return home.

