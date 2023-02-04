By

Grambling State broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 52-51 contest on Saturday afternoon at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Lady Tigers went into halftime trailing 22-15 but outscored the Lady Hornets by eight points in the second half to secure the win.

Miracle Saxon scored 12 points to lead the way for Grambling State. That performance included an impressive eight points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Grambling State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 39% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.19 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 14% shooting and 0.43 points per possession in the first half.

MIRACLE SAXON IS CLUTCH!!!



GSU back in front 52-51 with 0.6 second left in the game!!!#GramFam | #AllOutAllIn🎯💯🐯 pic.twitter.com/waDDHnKfPh — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) February 4, 2023

Alabama State was led by Shmya Ward, who recorded 20 points and 15 boards. The Lady Hornets went 19-of-51 from the field in this one, including 2-of-14 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.75 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 6. Grambling State catches Alabama A&M after a loss in its last game, while Alabama State faces Southern at home. The Lady Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Lady Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling State snatches win against Alabama State