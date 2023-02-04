By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Morgan State snapped Delaware State’s three-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 75-65 loss during the HBCU Legacy Classic at Prudential Center. The Bears got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 42-34 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 33-31 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Kamron Hobbs led the way for Morgan State, putting up 24 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Bears shot 39% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.96 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

It's a WRAP at the @legacyclassic in Newark, NJ

🐻75

🐝65

Kamron Hobbs 24pts/ Djonkam Lewis 18pts, 9rebs@MEACSports | @UnderArmour #GoBears🔷🔶 — Morgan State Bears (@MorganStBears) February 4, 2023

Delaware State was led by Khyrie Staten, who put up 17 points. The Hornets went 22-of-55 from the field in this one, including 5-of-15 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.85 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Morgan State’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. A February 11 conference clash with North Carolina Central is the Bears’ next test. On the other side, Delaware State’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Coppin State. It doesn’t get any easier in its next game on February 8. The team will face a Chicago State team that’s on a run of wins.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan State takes down Delaware State