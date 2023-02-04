Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another

VIEW ALL SCORES
Daphane White showed up big for the Lady Tigers’ victory, scoring 26 points and finishing with 11 rebounds.

Jackson State gave Mississippi Valley State University its 13th consecutive loss in an 85-63 rout at Williams Center on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 20-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 46-44 in the final 20 minutes.

Daphane White scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 39% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 63% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.12 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Krisen Hunt recorded 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes went 21-of-56 from the field in this one, including 5-of-16 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.85 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 6. Jackson State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State University hits the road to meet Alcorn State. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Devilettes will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

