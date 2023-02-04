Bethune-Cookman beats Prairie View A&M in SWAC upset

Bethune-Cookman upset one of the top SWAC teams, Prairie View A&M, by a score of 59-49 on Saturday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 34-19 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Panthers for the final 20 minutes.
Morgan Beacham led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 12 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Wildcats shot 40% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 36% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.78 points per possession on 42% true shooting.
TaMiracle Taylor scored 15 points while Diana Rosenthal added another 10 to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.65 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-15 from deep.
Both teams face their next test on February 6. Bethune-Cookman takes on Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M faces Florida A&M at home. The Wildcats will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.