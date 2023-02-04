Bethune-Cookman beats Prairie View A&M in SWAC upset

By

Bethune-Cookman upset one of the top SWAC teams, Prairie View A&M, by a score of 59-49 on Saturday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 34-19 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Panthers for the final 20 minutes.

Morgan Beacham led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 12 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Wildcats shot 40% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 36% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.78 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

November 14, 2019 – Daytona Beach, FL, U.S: \ during 2nd half women’s NCAA basketball game action between Edward Waters Tigers and the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Moore Gym in Daytona Beach, Fl.

TaMiracle Taylor scored 15 points while Diana Rosenthal added another 10 to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.65 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-15 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on February 6. Bethune-Cookman takes on Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M faces Florida A&M at home. The Wildcats will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

