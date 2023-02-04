VIEW ALL SCORES
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

South Carolina State adds another loss to Coppin State’s record

Nicole Gwynn scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs to victory against Coppin State.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

South Carolina State gave Coppin State their fourth consecutive loss in a 63-61 contest at Physical Education Complex on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bulldogs went into halftime with a 19-point lead. Despite being outscored 38-21 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Eagles and hold on for the win.

Nicole Gwynn scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for South Carolina State. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs shot 48% from the field, 43% from behind the arc, and 30% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.83 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Jewel Watkins recorded 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Coppin State. As a team, the Eagles shot 19-of-53 from the field and 9-of-27 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.83 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

South Carolina State’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Its next contest is at home against Coppin State on February 11. On the other side, Coppin State fell to 4-16 with the loss. A conference clash with Delaware State on February 6 is the Eagles’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

South Carolina State adds another loss to Coppin State’s record
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.2K
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman to hire alumnus with FBS experience
1.3K
Jackson State

Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
531
2023 Football

Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
Morgan State Damon Wilson Morgan State Damon Wilson
528
MEAC

Morgan State loads up on DMV talent in Damon Wilson’s first class
235
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State WBB gets OVC victory against Southern Indiana
To Top
X