South Carolina State adds another loss to Coppin State’s record

South Carolina State gave Coppin State their fourth consecutive loss in a 63-61 contest at Physical Education Complex on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bulldogs went into halftime with a 19-point lead. Despite being outscored 38-21 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Eagles and hold on for the win.

Nicole Gwynn scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for South Carolina State. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs shot 48% from the field, 43% from behind the arc, and 30% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.83 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Jewel Watkins recorded 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Coppin State. As a team, the Eagles shot 19-of-53 from the field and 9-of-27 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.83 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

South Carolina State’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Its next contest is at home against Coppin State on February 11. On the other side, Coppin State fell to 4-16 with the loss. A conference clash with Delaware State on February 6 is the Eagles’ next action.

