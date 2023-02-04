VIEW ALL SCORES
Culture

E-40 gives back to Grambling State, gets studio

Hip-hop icon E-40 gave back his to HBCU — Grambling State — in a big way and got surprised with a studio in his honor.
Posted on

Hip-hop legend E-40 is giving back to his HBCU — Grambling State University — in a big way. 

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is a Grambling State alumnus who rose to fame as a rapper and Bay Area legend. He recently donated $100,000 to the school. 

“I want to show them that it ain’t nothing wrong with being in band and going to school,” he told a crowd gathered. “And I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University.”

E-40, Grambling State

In turn, Grambling surprised E-40 with the unveiling of The Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio. 

Stevens grew up in Vallejo, CA but found his way to the Northern Louisiana HBCU in 1986.

“Straight soil. And when I say soil, I’m talking about inner-city. Hood. Everyday on my block was a movie…That was a time for me to get the hell up out of there. God worked in mysterious ways.”

After GSU, Stevens returned to the West Coast where he began his rap career, collaborating with some of the all-time greats and becoming a legend in his own right.

“If you can put your mind to it, you can pursue it,” E-40 told students at Grambling State. “Just stay money motivated and dollar devoted, mane — hello.” 

E-40 gives back to Grambling State, gets studio
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

North Carolina A&T football North Carolina A&T football
323
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day
Emmitt Thomas Emmitt Thomas
232
2022 Football

HBCU connections have fueled Kansas City’s Super Bowl history
Alcorn State Alcorn State
1.0K
Alcorn State

Alcorn State 2023 football schedule released
994
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman to hire alumnus with FBS experience
1.0K
Jackson State

Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
To Top
X