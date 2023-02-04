E-40 gives back to Grambling State, gets studio

By

Hip-hop legend E-40 is giving back to his HBCU — Grambling State University — in a big way.

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is a Grambling State alumnus who rose to fame as a rapper and Bay Area legend. He recently donated $100,000 to the school.

“I want to show them that it ain’t nothing wrong with being in band and going to school,” he told a crowd gathered. “And I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University.”

In turn, Grambling surprised E-40 with the unveiling of The Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio.

Stevens grew up in Vallejo, CA but found his way to the Northern Louisiana HBCU in 1986.

“Straight soil. And when I say soil, I’m talking about inner-city. Hood. Everyday on my block was a movie…That was a time for me to get the hell up out of there. God worked in mysterious ways.”

After GSU, Stevens returned to the West Coast where he began his rap career, collaborating with some of the all-time greats and becoming a legend in his own right.

“If you can put your mind to it, you can pursue it,” E-40 told students at Grambling State. “Just stay money motivated and dollar devoted, mane — hello.”

