VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina A&T WBB loses to Elon in CAA upset

Maleia Bracone and Jordyn Dorsey led the Aggies, both scoring over 10 points, but Elon came in with the sneak attack for the victory.

Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Elon upset one of the top CAA teams, North Carolina A&T, by a score of 63-56 on Friday night. The Phoenix got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 28-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Aggies 35-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Evonna McGill scored 16 points to lead the way for Elon. As a team, the Phoenix shot 45% from the field, 24% from behind the arc, and 58% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.9 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Maleia Bracone scored 15 points while Jordyn Dorsey added another 12 to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.81 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 9-of-25 on field goal attempts in the paint.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 5. Elon takes on College of Charleston in a conference clash, while North Carolina A&T squares off with North Carolina Wilmington. The Phoenix will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Aggies will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T WBB loses to Elon in CAA upset
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

856
Recruiting

Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
388
2023 Football

Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
Morgan State Damon Wilson Morgan State Damon Wilson
250
MEAC

Morgan State loads up on DMV talent in Damon Wilson’s first class
Norfolk State Norfolk State
535
MEAC

Norfolk State adds three dozen-plus on NSD
179
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State WBB gets OVC victory against Southern Indiana
To Top
X