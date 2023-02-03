North Carolina A&T WBB loses to Elon in CAA upset

By

Elon upset one of the top CAA teams, North Carolina A&T, by a score of 63-56 on Friday night. The Phoenix got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 28-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Aggies 35-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Evonna McGill scored 16 points to lead the way for Elon. As a team, the Phoenix shot 45% from the field, 24% from behind the arc, and 58% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.9 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Maleia Bracone scored 15 points while Jordyn Dorsey added another 12 to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.81 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 9-of-25 on field goal attempts in the paint.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 5. Elon takes on College of Charleston in a conference clash, while North Carolina A&T squares off with North Carolina Wilmington. The Phoenix will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Aggies will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

