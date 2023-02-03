WSSU football adds 17 on NSD

Courtesy of WSSU Athletics
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) football team has added 17 players on National Signing Day to bolster the ranks for the 2023 campaign.
The new Rams make up the different cities in North Carolina and one is from Georgia.
“This is a really good class,” said head coach Robert Massey. “We got bigger and faster, and we addressed team needs.” “We look forward to this group coming in and helping us continue to #ProtecttheLegacy”
2023 Signees
First Name Last Name Hometown School Position HT WT
Makari Abbo Chapel Hill, N.C. Chapel Hill HS DB 5’11 185
Dorian Daniels Indian Trails, N.C. Monroe HS DB 6’2 215
Joshua Gilbert Denver, N.C. East Lincoln HS OL 6’6 320
Qamar Grant Mableton, Ga. Pebblebrook HS (GA) QB 6’4 225
Elijah Haynes Gastonia, N.C. Ashbrook LB 6’0 220
Terrance Kearney Rocky Mount, N.C.Rocky Mount HS OL 6’4 300
Isaiah Kimbrough Clemmons, N.C. East Forsyth HS DB 6’3 180
Ethan Krebs Winston-Salem, N.C. West Forsyth HS OL 6’3 300
Daylin Lee Shelby, N.C. Shelby HS QB 6’4 200
Gilberto Lorenzana Charlotte, N.C. North Meck HS K/P 6’0 175
Jashawn Middleton Clayton, N.C. Cleveland HS ATH 6’0 175
Mason Sechrest Asheboro, N.C. Eastern Randolph HS OL 6’5 320
Abdul-Aziz Smith Charlotte, N.C. Mallard Creek HS OL 6’6 315
Daunte Stokes Raleigh, N.C. Millbrook HS DB 6’3 215
Isreal Terry Henderson, N.C. Vance County HS ATH 5’11 180
James Taylor Gastonia, N.C. Hunter Huss LB 6’1 220
Joseph Williams lll Morrisville, NC Cary HS ATH 6’2 200
