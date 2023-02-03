VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

WSSU football adds 17 on NSD

Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football.
Posted on

Courtesy of WSSU Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) football team has added 17 players on National Signing Day to bolster the ranks for the 2023 campaign.

The new Rams make up the different cities in North Carolina and one is from Georgia.

“This is a really good class,” said head coach Robert Massey. “We got bigger and faster, and we addressed team needs.” “We look forward to this group coming in and helping us continue to #ProtecttheLegacy”

WSSU


2023 Signees
First Name          Last Name           Hometown              School                                   Position               HT           WT
Makari                   Abbo                       Chapel Hill, N.C.     Chapel Hill HS                    DB                         5’11        185
Dorian                   Daniels                    Indian Trails, N.C.     Monroe HS                       DB                        6’2          215
Joshua                  Gilbert                      Denver, N.C.         East Lincoln HS                  OL                         6’6          320
Qamar                   Grant                       Mableton, Ga.       Pebblebrook HS (GA)         QB                        6’4          225
Elijah                     Haynes                    Gastonia, N.C.       Ashbrook                            LB                         6’0          220
Terrance               Kearney                    Rocky Mount, N.C.Rocky Mount HS                OL                         6’4          300
Isaiah                    Kimbrough               Clemmons, N.C.     East Forsyth HS                DB                        6’3          180
Ethan                    Krebs                       Winston-Salem, N.C. West Forsyth HS            OL                         6’3          300
Daylin                    Lee                         Shelby, N.C.            Shelby HS                         QB                        6’4          200
Gilberto                 Lorenzana              Charlotte, N.C.     North Meck HS                     K/P                        6’0          175
Jashawn               Middleton                Clayton, N.C.          Cleveland HS                     ATH                      6’0          175
Mason                  Sechrest                  Asheboro, N.C.     Eastern Randolph HS         OL                         6’5          320
Abdul-Aziz            Smith                      Charlotte, N.C.      Mallard Creek HS                OL                         6’6          315
Daunte                 Stokes                     Raleigh, N.C.          Millbrook HS                      DB                        6’3          215
Isreal                    Terry                        Henderson, N.C.     Vance County HS              ATH                      5’11        180
James                  Taylor                      Gastonia, N.C.         Hunter Huss                      LB                         6’1          220
Joseph                 Williams lll               Morrisville, NC          Cary HS                           ATH                       6’2          200

For additional information, contact the WSSU Department of Sports Information at (336) 750-2143 or log on to the Official Website of WSSU Athletics at http://www.WSSURAMS.com

WSSU football adds 17 on NSD
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

709
Recruiting

Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
267
2023 Football

Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
Norfolk State Norfolk State
427
MEAC

Norfolk State adds three dozen-plus on NSD
130
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State WBB gets OVC victory against Southern Indiana
Grambling State Grambling State
812
Grambling

Grambling State 2023 football schedule released
To Top
X