Jr. Clay scores big again to lead Tennessee State to victory

Tennessee State gets a tough road victory over OVC foe Southern Indiana by a score of 80-76 on Thursday night. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 33-32 lead. They then continued to outscore the Screaming Eagles 47-44 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Jr. Clay scored 23 points to lead the way for Tennessee State. That performance included an impressive 17 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Tennessee State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 52% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.27 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 45% shooting and 1 point per possession in the first half.

The Screaming Eagles played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.06 points per possession on 39% shooting from field. Isaiah Swope led the way, putting up 24 points and six assists. It wasn’t enough though, as Southern Ind. was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Tigers.

Both teams face their next test on Feb. 4. Tennessee State takes on struggling Eastern Ill., while Southern Ind. squares off with Morehead St. The Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Screaming Eagles will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

