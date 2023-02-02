North Carolina A&T falls short against UNCW in CAA showdown

By

UNCW recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing North Carolina A&T an 87-63 loss at Trask Coliseum on Thursday night. The Seahawks had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 13-point lead and outscoring the Aggies 42-31 in the final 20 minutes.

Shykeim Phillips led the way for UNCW, recording 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Phillips was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Seahawks. The team shot 51% from the field while scoring 1.23 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-23 three-point attempts.

Marcus Watson recorded 17 points and five rebounds to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. The Aggies went 25-of-56 from the field in this one, including 3-of-18 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.89 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

UNCW showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It will hit the road for its next contest, a Feb. 4 matchup with William & Mary. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for North Carolina A&T. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Monmouth. Its next chance to turn things around is on February 9 at home against Elon.

