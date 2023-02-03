Henry Frazier inks huge first recruiting class at Virginia State

Courtesy of Virginia State Athletics
ETTRICK, VA – In his first Virginia State University signing class, Head Coach Henry Frazier and his staff prepares to welcome an epic 41–player signing class. The massive class features 13 transfer students and a whopping 28 incoming freshmen.
With the loss of key linebackers’ veteran linebackers Zion Johnson (1st in total tackles) and Tyrone Fisher (2nd in total tackles). Coach Frazier has seven linebackers awaiting a Trojans uniform including a pair of former division I linebackers in Carl Poole (Liberty) and Mehkhi Johnson (Univ. of Arizona).
Coach Frazier was sure to add a ton of depth to his defensive back room adding 10. The Trojans attempted to find a game-altering cornerback opposite of Willie Drew last season so, with the addition of veteran transfer cornerbacks in Arthur White (Rhode Island), Sivon Pleasants (Norfolk State) and Teneyah Dixon (Univ. of Virginia) Coach Frazier will likely find an answer.
The calling card of the Virginia State University football team has always been the defensive line. That being said, with the exception of their sack, tackle-for-loss, and total tackle leader in Miqueal Pillow-Smiley and Duane Platt, the Trojans have a bunch of young talent on the defensive line. The infamous Trojan defensive line will welcome at least four new family members to the squad.
Similar to the defensive line, the offensive line returns a heap of talent despite the loss of reigning CIAA Offensive Lineman of the Year Matthew Foster. Henry Frazier will lean on the returners from last season to guide the four new members of the VSU offensive line after such a strong season a year ago.
As any elite Head Coach and staff knows, special teams can make are break a team which is why Coach Frazier invested in his specialist group after grabbing a young kicker in Ben Blackley and a graduate transfer Long Snapper in Scout Hughs (Liberty).
Henry Frazier and his staff decided to add even more value to their receiving core after having their entire wide receiver room come back. The position group will welcome four new family members including a former division I transfer Kevin Gayles, Jr.
Last but not least, the staff decided to create a true battle in the quarterback room adding three signal callers to an already stacked position. With Jordan Davis returning after a very solid Junior season, he will look to use his experience and chemistry to his advantage. Central Connecticut State transfer Romelo Williams and Bobby Dunn will battle with out with the rest of the quarterback room so the coveted QB1 spot.
FULL SIGNING DAY LIST
LAST FIRST PREVIOUS SCHOOL/HS POS HT WT HOMETOWN HOME STATE
|Beaty
|Elijah
|Monsignor Bonner HS
|CB
|5’10”
|167 lbs
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Bentley
|Leonie
|Brunswick HS
|ATH
|6′
|197 lbs
|Lawrenceville
|Virginia
|Blakley
|Ben
|Varina HS
|K
|6’2″
|190 lbs
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Brown
|Tavias
|Dunbar HS-Baltimore
|G
|6’3″
|330 lbs
|Baltimore
|Maryland
|Coly
|Mustapha “Moose”
|Woodside HS
|DE
|6’2″
|215 lbs
|New Port News
|Virginia
|Dildy
|Leslie “LJ”
|Southampton HS
|DE
|6’4″
|205 lbs
|Courtland
|Virginia
|Dixon
|Tenyeh
|Univ of VA
|CB
|6′
|187 lbs
|Washington
|Washington, DC
|Dudley
|Bryce
|Riverdale Baptist
|CB
|6’2″
|185 lbs
|Washington
|Washington, DC
|Dunn
|Bobby
|Norfolk State
|QB
|6’1
|180 lbs
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Edmond
|Marquis
|Milford Mill Academy
|Sam
|6’2″
|185 lbs
|Baltimore
|Maryland
|Faison
|Kenny
|Varina HS
|CB
|6′
|170 lbs
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Fulmore
|JaSean
|H.D. Woodson HS
|Sam
|6’2″
|190 lbs
|Washington
|Washington, DC
|Gardner
|Andre
|Bell HS
|T
|6’6″
|280 lbs
|Washington
|Washington, DC
|Gayles
|Kevin
|Norfolk State
|WR
|6′
|200 lbs
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Hughs
|Scout
|Liberty Uni Grad
|LS
|5’10”
|250 lbs
|Mount Airy
|North Carolina
|James
|Alonzo
|Highland Springs HS
|DT
|6′
|270 lbs
|Henrico
|Virginia
|Johnson
|Mehkhi
|Univ. of AZ/Annapolis HS
|DE/LB
|6’3
|210 lbs
|Annapolis
|Maryland
|Murray
|Rico
|Henry Wise HS
|LB
|6’1
|220 lbs
|Upper Marlboro
|Maryland
|Pleasants
|Sivon
|Norfolk State
|CB
|5’10
|175 lbs
|Doswell
|Virginia
|Poole
|Carl
|Liberty Uni Grad
|LB
|5’11
|235 lbs
|Danville
|Virginia
|Rose
|Brandon
|Thomas Dale HS
|RB
|5’11”
|188 lbs
|Chester
|Virginia
|Scarlett
|Matthew
|Carrol HS
|DT
|6’3″
|270 lbs
|Washington
|Washington, DC
|Smith
|Daniel
|Dinwiddie HS
|WR
|6’1″
|190 lbs
|Dinwiddie
|Virginia
|Suggs
|Zion
|Bell HS
|FS
|5’10”
|175 lbs
|Washington
|Washington, DC
|Thorne
|Kendal
|Palmato Prep/LC Bird
|WR
|6’4
|180 lbs
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Walker
|Josh
|Brunswick HS
|T
|6’5″
|285 lbs
|Brunswick
|Georgia
|Whitby
|Shamarius
|York HS
|LB
|6’3″
|205 lbs
|New Port News
|Virginia
|White
|Alex
|Wooster College
|Sam
|6’1
|205 lbs
|Fayetteville
|Georgia
|White
|Arthur
|Rhode Island
|CB
|6’2
|190 lbs
|Washington
|DC
|Williams
|Steve “Romelo”
|Central Conn.St.
|QB
|6’0
|195 lbs
|Mirmar
|Florida