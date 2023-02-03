VIEW ALL SCORES
Virginia State
2023 Football

Henry Frazier inks huge first recruiting class at Virginia State

The trojans sign 41 players including a couple of FBS transfers.
Posted on

Courtesy of Virginia State Athletics

ETTRICK, VA – In his first Virginia State University signing class, Head Coach Henry Frazier and his staff prepares to welcome an epic 41–player signing class. The massive class features 13 transfer students and a whopping 28 incoming freshmen.

With the loss of key linebackers’ veteran linebackers Zion Johnson (1st in total tackles) and Tyrone Fisher (2nd in total tackles). Coach Frazier has seven linebackers awaiting a Trojans uniform including a pair of former division I linebackers in Carl Poole (Liberty) and Mehkhi Johnson (Univ. of Arizona).

Coach Frazier was sure to add a ton of depth to his defensive back room adding 10. The Trojans attempted to find a game-altering cornerback opposite of Willie Drew last season so, with the addition of veteran transfer cornerbacks in Arthur White (Rhode Island), Sivon Pleasants (Norfolk State) and Teneyah Dixon (Univ. of Virginia) Coach Frazier will likely find an answer.

The calling card of the Virginia State University football team has always been the defensive line. That being said, with the exception of their sack, tackle-for-loss, and total tackle leader in Miqueal Pillow-Smiley and Duane Platt, the Trojans have a bunch of young talent on the defensive line. The infamous Trojan defensive line will welcome at least four new family members to the squad.

Virginia State Henry Frazier

Similar to the defensive line, the offensive line returns a heap of talent despite the loss of reigning CIAA Offensive Lineman of the Year Matthew Foster. Henry Frazier will lean on the returners from last season to guide the four new members of the VSU offensive line after such a strong season a year ago. 

As any elite Head Coach and staff knows, special teams can make are break a team which is why Coach Frazier invested in his specialist group after grabbing a young kicker in Ben Blackley and a graduate transfer Long Snapper in Scout Hughs (Liberty).

Henry Frazier and his staff decided to add even more value to their receiving core after having their entire wide receiver room come back. The position group will welcome four new family members including a former division I transfer Kevin Gayles, Jr.

Last but not least, the staff decided to create a true battle in the quarterback room adding three signal callers to an already stacked position. With Jordan Davis returning after a very solid Junior season, he will look to use his experience and chemistry to his advantage. Central Connecticut State transfer Romelo Williams and Bobby Dunn will battle with out with the rest of the quarterback room so the coveted QB1 spot.

FULL SIGNING DAY LIST
LAST       FIRST                         PREVIOUS SCHOOL/HS        POS          HT             WT      HOMETOWN       HOME STATE

BeatyElijahMonsignor Bonner HSCB5’10”167 lbsPhiladelphiaPennsylvania
BentleyLeonieBrunswick HSATH6′197 lbsLawrencevilleVirginia
BlakleyBenVarina HSK6’2″190 lbsRichmondVirginia
BrownTaviasDunbar HS-BaltimoreG6’3″330 lbsBaltimoreMaryland
ColyMustapha “Moose”Woodside HSDE6’2″215 lbsNew Port NewsVirginia
DildyLeslie “LJ”Southampton HSDE6’4″205 lbsCourtlandVirginia
DixonTenyehUniv of VACB6′187 lbsWashingtonWashington, DC
DudleyBryceRiverdale BaptistCB6’2″185 lbsWashingtonWashington, DC
DunnBobbyNorfolk StateQB6’1180 lbsRichmondVirginia
EdmondMarquisMilford Mill AcademySam6’2″185 lbsBaltimoreMaryland
FaisonKennyVarina HSCB6′170 lbsRichmondVirginia
FulmoreJaSeanH.D. Woodson HSSam6’2″190 lbsWashingtonWashington, DC
GardnerAndreBell HST6’6″280 lbsWashingtonWashington, DC
GaylesKevinNorfolk StateWR6′200 lbsRichmondVirginia
HughsScoutLiberty Uni GradLS5’10”250 lbsMount AiryNorth Carolina
JamesAlonzoHighland Springs HSDT6′270 lbsHenricoVirginia
JohnsonMehkhiUniv. of AZ/Annapolis HSDE/LB6’3210 lbsAnnapolisMaryland
MurrayRicoHenry Wise HSLB6’1220 lbsUpper MarlboroMaryland
PleasantsSivonNorfolk StateCB5’10175 lbsDoswellVirginia
PooleCarlLiberty Uni GradLB5’11235 lbsDanvilleVirginia
RoseBrandonThomas Dale HSRB5’11”188 lbsChesterVirginia
ScarlettMatthewCarrol HSDT6’3″270 lbsWashingtonWashington, DC
SmithDanielDinwiddie HSWR6’1″190 lbsDinwiddieVirginia
SuggsZionBell HSFS5’10”175 lbsWashingtonWashington, DC
ThorneKendalPalmato Prep/LC BirdWR6’4180 lbsRichmondVirginia
WalkerJoshBrunswick HST6’5″285 lbsBrunswickGeorgia
WhitbyShamariusYork HSLB6’3″205 lbsNew Port NewsVirginia
WhiteAlexWooster CollegeSam6’1205 lbsFayettevilleGeorgia
WhiteArthurRhode IslandCB6’2190 lbsWashingtonDC
WilliamsSteve “Romelo”Central Conn.St.QB6’0195 lbsMirmarFlorida
