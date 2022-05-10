Henry Frazier III to take Virginia State job

By

After nearly a decade, Henry Frazier III is back as a head coach.



Frazier is expected to be named head football coach at Virginia State University, a source tells HBCU Gameday. A press conference is set for 1:30 PM on Tuesday.



Frazier will take over the program following the departure of Reggie Barlow earlier this spring. Barlow, who led Virginia State to its most recent CIAA title in 2017, left to take a head coaching position in the XFL. VSU went 3-6 during the 2021 season.



The Bowie State University alumnus has served as head coach at three different HBCUs — his alma mater, Prairie View A&M, and North Carolina Central.



Hired as the head coach of his alma mater at the age of 30, Henry Frazier III led Bowie State to a 26-24 record from 1999 to 2003, leading BSU to back-to-back CIAA Championship Game appearances in his final two seasons. BSU lost both title games, but his resume was impressive enough to land him a Division I job at Prairie View A&M. When he inherited the job, it was one of the worst in the FCS. It took time, but eventually, he turned the program into a winner, going 9-1 in both 2008 and 2009. PVAMU brought home the SWAC title in 2009, and Frazier was handed the Eddie Robinson Award that season — given to the best coach in FCS football.



Frazier would leave Prairie View to take over a North Carolina Central program that had just transitioned to Division I in 2011. NCCU was 2-9 his first season before improving to 6-5 in 2012, good for third in the MEAC.



NCCU looked to be headed in the right direction under Frazier, but a series of arrests due to domestic issues derailed his tenure and ultimately led to his dismissal prior to the 2013 season. He recruited many of the players that would help his successor at NC Central, Jerry Mack, win three consecutive conference titles. Some of those players included record-breaking quarterback Malcolm Bell and future NFL Draft pick Ryan Smith.



Since 2013 he has held several coaching jobs, including returning to Bowie State as an assistant, but he will now be headed back in charge of a program as he takes over in Ettrick, VA.

Henry Frazier III to take Virginia State job