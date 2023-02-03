College Baseball Hall of Fame to induct two Southern University legends

By

OMAHA, Nebraska – One coach who lead his team to the first HBCU NCAA Regional win over his legendary career and one of the most decorated HBCU players in recent history who was the consensus college baseball player of the year in 2003 will be inducted on Feb. 3 as they headline the 2022 class for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Roger Cador compiled a 913-597-1 record in 33 seasons (1984-2017) guiding the Southern University Jaguars, building one of the most successful Historically Black College/University (HBCU) programs in the nation. In his time at Southern, the Jaguars captured two HBCU national championships in 2003 and 2005, 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships and made 11 NCAA tournament appearances, including the first win in an NCAA Regional by an HBCU program. He is a 13-time SWAC Coach of the Year, producing 10 All-Americans and 62 drafted players. Cador played for Southern from 1970 to 1973 and is a member of the SWAC Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Rickie Weeks put together two of the most outstanding consecutive seasons by any player in NCAA history. The second baseman led the nation in hitting in both 2002 (.495) and 2003 (.479) for Roger Cador’s Southern squad. In his final season in 2003, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 66 RBI while averaging 1.61 runs per game. The year before, he scored 63 runs, hit a Southern record 20 home runs and drove in 96. He notched Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year and consensus All-America honors in each of his last two campaigns. He helped lead Southern to a nation’s best winning percentage (.863) and 44-7 record in 2003.



Southern University leads all HBCU teams with six inductions into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.a



Danny Goodwin (1972-1975) Class of 2011

Lou Brock (1958-1960) Class of 2012

Pete Barnes (1964-1967) Class of 2020

Robert “Bob” Lee (1949-1961) Class of 2021

Roger Cador (1984-2017) Class of 2022

Rickie Weeks (2001-2003) Class of 2022

For more information on the Night of Champions celebration or to purchase tickets/tables for the event, click HERE.

For more information about the Hall of Fame class or the College Baseball Foundation, contact Mike Gustafson, president and CEO, at gus@collegebaseballfoundation.org or go to the College Baseball Foundation website.

College Baseball Hall of Fame to induct two Southern University legends