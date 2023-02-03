VIEW ALL SCORES
Morgan State loads up on DMV talent in Damon Wilson’s first class

The first Morgan State recruiting class under Damon Wilson has Baltimore, Maryland and DC well-represented.
Courtesy: Morgan State

BALTIMORE, Md. (Dec. 23, 2022) – Morgan State University head coach Damon Wilson has capped off its early period of National Signing Day by announcing the signatures of 19 future Bear football student-athletes.

“I’m excited about our early signing class,” said Wilson. “Our coaches did a great job locally and nationally ensuring that we were able to get some of our needs met.” 

“This class consists of good student athletes that come from winning programs. These young men will have an opportunity to come in and have an immediate impact on our program. We still have a lot more work to do and I look forward to completing our 2023 signing class in February.” 

The crop of signees comprises seven (7) offensive linemen, four (4) defensive linemen, three (3) wide receivers, three (3) defensive backs, one (1) tight end, and one (1) quarterback. The group includes four (4) Division I transfers and 15 high school seniors. Members of Morgan’s class hail from eight states and Canada. The DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia) is represented by 11 signees.

Ten (10) of Morgan’s signees will join the program in January as early enrollees: offensive lineman Kahari Finley, offensive lineman Evan Rawlick, offensive lineman Alec Washington, wide receiver Treveyon Pratt, wide receiver Jaden Coffen, tight end Matt Lowe, defensive back Keithan Gooden, defensive back Tyrin Woodby, defensive lineman Deandre Blagrove, and quarterback Tahj Smith.

Sharieff Andrews, a native of Boston, Mass., was the first Morgan signee to send in his NLI to open Wednesday’s signing day.

The early signing period runs through the end of the day Friday with National Signing Day scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Below is a full list of Morgan State’s 19 signees:

 NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL/PREVIOUS SCHOOL
 Kristopher Boyd OL 6-5360 Washington, D.C. Archbishop Carroll HS
 Kahari Finley OL 6-6285 Clinton, Md. St. Frances Academy
 Kelby Carter Jr. OL 6-5 300 Baltimore, Md. Dunbar HS
 Alphonse Mansare OL 6-4 345 Rockville, Md. Walter Johnson HS
 Xavier Dangerfield WR 6-2 195 Texarkana, Texas Texas HS
 Alec Washington OL 6-3315 Prince George’s County, Md. St. Frances Academy
 Adrian Littleton DL 6-2 245 Greenbelt, Md. St. John’s College HS
 Sharieff Andrews DL 6-3 325 Boston, Mass. St. Thomas More CT
 Jaden Coffen WR 6-2 215 Bowie, Md. St. Albans School for Boys / Temple
 Keithan Gooden DB 5-10 175 Los Angeles, Calif. Calabasas HS
 Tahj Smith QB 6-2 190 Fredericksburg, Va. Rock Creek HS
 Ja’son Prevard DB 6-3 185 Atlantic City, N.J. East Coast Prep
 Deandre Blagrove DL 6-4 265 Lakeview, N.Y. Speights Academy (Fla.)
 Justin Dutton DL 6-4 270 Baltimore, Md. St. Thomas More School
 Harrison Anthony OL 6-6 255 Temple Hills, Md. Potomac HS
 Matt Lowe TE 6-5 250 Hesperia, Calif. Serrano HS / Fresno State
 Tyrin Woodby DB 6-1 180 Bowie, Md. St. Frances Academy / West Virginia
 Evan Rawlick OL 6-5 300 Surrey, British Columbia IMG Academy
 Treveyon Pratt WR 6-1195 High Point, N.C. Ragsdale HS / N.C. Central

Morgan was picked to finish last (6th) in the MEAC preseason head football coaches and sports information directors, but instead finished in a 3-way tie for second place with a 2-3 mark in league play.  In just his first season as a head coach, Damon Wilson has helped Morgan State improve from a 2-9 regular season in 2021 to a 4-7 regular season in 2022. 

