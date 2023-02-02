VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State WBB gets OVC victory against Southern Indiana

Erica Haynes-Overton showed up once again for the Tigers in an epic battle against Southern Indiana
Tennessee State broke its streak of four consecutive losses, defeating Southern Indiana in a 59-55 thriller on Thursday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. It was a thrilling game that saw eight lead changes.

Erica Haynes-Overton scored 15 points to lead the way for Tennessee State. That performance included an impressive 11 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Tennessee State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 46% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.02 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 42% shooting and 0.78 points per possession in the first half.

Meredith Raley recorded 23 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles went 22-of-60 from the field in this one, including 3-of-22 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.79 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Tennessee State visits Eastern Illinois, while Southern Indiana meets Morehead State in a conference showdown. The Lady Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Screaming Eagles will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

