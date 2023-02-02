Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class

Courtesy of NCCU Athletics
University of Tennessee transfer Miles Campbell, a four-star prospect rated as the No. 11 tight end in the country in the class of 2021, headlines North Carolina Central University’s 2023 football recruiting class, announced by head coach Trei Oliver on Wednesday.
Campbell (TE, 6-3, 240, Douglasville, Ga.) played in four games with the Vols in the past two seasons. He received 32 offers coming out of South Paulding High School after finishing his high school career with 1,385 yards receiving, 11 touchdown receptions and five rushing touchdowns.
Adding stars to the group of NCCU newcomers is three-star recruit and Virginia Tech graduate transfer Eli Adams (DE, 6-0, 240, Rock Hill, S.C.), who played 32 games with five starts for the Hokies from 2018-21. He recorded 35 tackles with 4.0 stops for a loss in four seasons at Virginia Tech. Adams was a three-time all-region honoree, the 2017 4A Upper State Defensive Lineman of the Year, a Shrine Bowl selection, and a member of four state championship teams at South Pointe High School.
The NCCU Eagles also secured a two-star recruit in Georgia Military College transfer Aces Scott (DE, 6-2, 215, Greenville, S.C.), who was recognized as NJCAA All-America Honorable Mention after ranking second in the nation in sack yards (87) and third in sacks (12.5) in 2022. He was named all-state and twice selected all-region during his time at Greenville High School.
NCCU’s signing class consists of 15 new Eagles, including 11 recruits who were announced during national signing day on Wednesday and four early signees in December. Among the newcomers, 12 are freshmen and nine are from North Carolina.
“It’s all about bringing in good young men who fit your culture,” said Oliver. “We have built relationships with these guys during the past eight to 12 months. We know who they are, they know who we are, and they are a good fit for our program.”
The 2022 MEAC Coach of the Year added, “Overall, I’m really pleased with the athleticism of this group, especially up front with the offensive line.”
Rounding out the 2023 NCCU football recruiting class are Jaylen Bowden (CB, 6-2, 165, Charlotte, N.C./Mallard Creek HS), Elijah Clark (DT, 6-1, 285, Durham, N.C./Riverside HS), Corj’ (CJ) Dickerson (RB, 6-0, 185, Thomasville, N.C./Thomasville HS), Daunte’ Hall (FS, 5-11, 175, Beulaville, N.C./East Duplin HS), Wade Harris (CB, 6-2, 185, Southern Pines, N.C./Pinecrest HS), Joshua Jones (QB, 6-0, 185, Fayetteville, N.C./Westover HS), Alexavier (AC) McMoore (OL, 6-1, 295, Rock Hill, S.C./South Pointe HS), Andre Mitchell (OL, 6-3, 285, Summerville, S.C./Cane Bay HS), Jameel Muldrow (LB, 5-11, 190, Charlotte, N.C./Mallard Creek HS), Chance Peterson (WR, 5-10, 185, Wake Forest, N.C./Heritage HS), Markell Quick (WR, 5-11, 170, Cornelius, N.C./Hough HS), and Ja’Quan Sprinkle (OL, 6-3, 305, Orangeburg, S.C./Orangeburg-Wilkinson HS).
BY THE NUMBERS
2023 NCCU Signing Class (Dec. & Feb.): 15 (12 freshmen, 3 transfers)
By Position (8 offense, 7 defense)
Offensive Line: 3
Defensive Line: 3
Defensive Back: 3
Wide Receiver: 2
Linebacker: 1
Quarterback: 1
Running Back: 1
Tight End: 1
By State
North Carolina: 9
South Carolina: 5
Georgia: 1