VIEW ALL SCORES
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman to hire alumnus with FBS experience

With Ed Reed in its rear-view, Bethune-Cookman is turning the page for an alumnus with Power Five experience.
Posted on

With the Ed Reed saga in the rear-view, Bethune-Cookman appears to have moved forward with its head football coaching hire. 

Long-time FBS assistant and Bethune-Cookman alumnus Raymond Woodie Jr. is set to become the program’s next head coach. 

Woodie proclaimed he would be the next head coach in a tweet which he later deleted. Bethune-Cookman has yet to make an announcement. 

Bethune-Cookman
Bethune-Cookman Raymond Woodie Jr.
Bethune-Cookman Raymond Woodie Jr.
Raymond Woodie Jr.

Woodie would be the replacement for Terry Sims, who was dismissed after his second-consecutive 2-9 season in 2022. The school had initially reached an agreement with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed back in December, but that relationship fizzled in January after he posted a series of tirades criticizing the school. 

In stark contrast to Reed, Raymond Woodie has a bevy of coaching experience at the collegiate level. He coached outside linebackers at Florida Atlantic under Willie Taggart, whom he also coached under at Florida State. Woodie has also coached at Oregon and USF as well. Woodie held the title of assistant head coach for two seasons at South Florida and coordinated the Bulls’ defense during their record-breaking 2016 season.

Woodie lettered as an outside linebacker and strong safety at Bethune-Cookman from 1992-95, where he earned GTE Academic All-America honors and was a I-AA All-American and First Team All-MEAC performer his final two seasons.

Bethune-Cookman to hire alumnus with FBS experience
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Norfolk State Norfolk State
287
MEAC

Norfolk State hands NC Central third-straight MEAC loss
NC Central NC Central
544
North Carolina Central University

HBCU Legacy Bowl to feature four NC Central members
290
Morehouse

Morehouse College to hire alumnus, FBS assistant as coach
336
2022-2023 Basketball

Ward’s performance pushes Alabama State WBB pass Florida A&M
Samage Teel Winston-Salem State Samage Teel Winston-Salem State
328
CIAA

WSSU duo Samage Teel and Jaylon Gibson win CIAA awards
To Top
X