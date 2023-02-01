VIEW ALL SCORES
Norfolk State
MEAC

Norfolk State adds three dozen-plus on NSD

Norfolk State football is undergoing a full -rebuild under third-year head coach Dawson Odums.
Posted on

NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University head football coach Dawson Odums announced 39 student-athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at NSU, including 17 mid-year signees.

Odums landed 21 offensive players, including eight wide receivers, seven offensive lineman, four quarterbacks, one athlete and one tight end. On the defensive side of the football, the Spartans signed six defensive linemen, six defensive backs and six linebackers.

Among the states heavily recruited, Odums landed 16 from Virginia, eight North Carolina, four from Maryland, three from Florida, two from Alabama, and one from Connecticut, Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio South Carolina and Texas

Odums said the program focused on the next state over, North Carolina, this season, with (Washington) D.C. the target next season.

“We just wanted to hone in on a few areas with Virginia and North Carolina being the targeted area for us this season,” Odums said. “We feel like from D.C. to North Carolina that we can really hone in on some good football players. Our backyard is Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and then North Carolina. We try to go a little further depending on our needs are and based on our relationships.”

Among the 17 mid-year players signed was the addition of Josh Austin (Alabama), Taevion Clark (Old Dominion), Keshawn Lynch (Old Dominion), Aaron Moore (Old Dominion), Robert Rhem III (Southern), Cameron Sapp(Florida A&M) and Mark Wagner II (Virginia) as mid-year enrollees.

“The biggest thing you need to address is needs,” Odums said. “We were able to address many positions on both sides of the football during that early signing period. We did a good job finding the necessary student-athletes to fill those positions.”

The 17 student-athletes have been enrolled in the university this semester and will participate in spring practice, which begins on March 20 and will conclude with a scrimmage at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at William “Dick” Price Stadium.

2023 NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY ROSTER
NamePos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown / Previous School
RJ Baker    ATH5-9165Fr.    Greensboro, N.C. / Dudley HS
Jayden ChappellOL6-5310Fr.Chesapeake, Va. / Western Branch HS
Isaiah ColeyDL6-2300Fr.Virginia Beach, Va. / Tallwood HS
Jordin CooperWR5-9165Fr.Virginia Beach, Va. / Cox HS
Samuel EskridgeOL6-3295Fr.Kings Mountain, N.C. / Kings Mountain HS
Grant GaffneyDL6-2260Fr.Virginia Beach, Va. / Salem HS
Xavier GrahamLB6-2206Fr.Lancaster, S.C. / Lancaster HS
Stewart HarrisOL6-2290Fr.Pearland, Texas / Shadow Creek HS
Nolan JamesQB6-2180Fr.Hampton, Va. / Phoebus HS
Malcolm KennionOL6-3310Fr.Greensboro, N.C. / Dudley HS
Richard Martin Jr.LB6-1190Fr.Newport News, Va. / Warwick HS
Dantey MenardDL6-0300Fr.Chesapeake, Va. / Oscar Smith HS
Ola OlasimboOL6-4290Fr.Huntersville, N.C. / North Mecklenburg HS
Austin PittmanOL6-3312Fr.Winston-Salem, N.C. / Mt. Tabor HS
Joshua RembertWR5-9160Fr.Ocala, Fla. / Vanguard HS
AJ RichardsonLB6-1235Fr.Kings Mountain, N.C. / Kings Mountain HS
Jamare RobinsonLB6-1190Fr.Kannapolis, N.C. / A.L. Brown HS
Mohammad SalehDL6-5260Fr.Chesapeake, Va. / Great Bridge HS
I’Mire TalleyWR5-10175Fr.Chesapeake, Va. / Indian River HS
Zion Thomas-FugateWR6-0177Fr.Portsmouth, Va. / Norcom HS
Ryan ThompsonDB5-11185Fr.Lawndale N.C. / Burns HS
Jahrell WaltonWR6-1180Fr.Virginia Beach, Va. / Salem HS
NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY MID-YEAR SIGNEES
NamePos.Ht.Wt.Hometown / Previous School
Josh AustinDB6-1190R-Fr.Pinson, Ala. / Alabama
Taron Biles-WalkerWR5-7145Fr.Columbus, Ohio / Muskingum
Taevion ClarkeDL6-4227R-So.Baltimore, Md. / Old Dominion
Jordan GriffinTE6-7237R-So.Hyattsville, Md. / Bowie State
Tiwian JohnsonOL6-3315So.Foley, Ala. / Butler CC
Ruben Lee IIQB6-1200R-Fr.Moss Point, Miss. / Hinds CC
Keshawn LynchDL6-3245R-So.Newport News, Va. / Old Dominion
Terron MalloryDB5-11188Gr.New Haven, Conn. / Sacred Heart
Elyjah MitchellWR6-2185Fr.Capital Heights, Md. / Fork Union Military Academy
Aaron MooreWR6-0185Gr.Dumfries, Va. / Old Dominion
Erik Queen Jr.DB6-0180So.Baltimore, Md. / Emory & Henry
Kamari ReynoldsLB6-1235Fr.Virginia Beach, Va. / Wagner
Robert Rhem IIILB5-10185Gr.Ocala, Fla. / Southern
Oladapo SalimonuDB5-10180R-So.Norcross, Ga. / Dodge City CC
Cameron SappQB6-2215Gr.Jacksonville, Fla. / Florida A&M
Mark Wagner IIQB6-1180R-Fr.Hampton, Va. / Virginia
Kamaree WellsDB6-2195Fr.Richmond, Va. / Fork Union Military Academy
Norfolk State adds three dozen-plus on NSD
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

232
2022-2023 Basketball

Howard WBB crushes South Carolina State in MEAC showdown
286
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman wins again at home, taking down Alabama A&M
Alcorn State Alcorn State
114
Alcorn State

Alcorn State 2023 football schedule released
323
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman outscores Alabama A&M in an upset victory
212
2022-2023 Basketball

Delaware State defeats Coppin State, extends winning streak
To Top
X