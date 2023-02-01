Norfolk State adds three dozen-plus on NSD

By

NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University head football coach Dawson Odums announced 39 student-athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at NSU, including 17 mid-year signees.



Odums landed 21 offensive players, including eight wide receivers, seven offensive lineman, four quarterbacks, one athlete and one tight end. On the defensive side of the football, the Spartans signed six defensive linemen, six defensive backs and six linebackers.



Among the states heavily recruited, Odums landed 16 from Virginia, eight North Carolina, four from Maryland, three from Florida, two from Alabama, and one from Connecticut, Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio South Carolina and Texas



Odums said the program focused on the next state over, North Carolina, this season, with (Washington) D.C. the target next season.



“We just wanted to hone in on a few areas with Virginia and North Carolina being the targeted area for us this season,” Odums said. “We feel like from D.C. to North Carolina that we can really hone in on some good football players. Our backyard is Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and then North Carolina. We try to go a little further depending on our needs are and based on our relationships.”



Among the 17 mid-year players signed was the addition of Josh Austin (Alabama), Taevion Clark (Old Dominion), Keshawn Lynch (Old Dominion), Aaron Moore (Old Dominion), Robert Rhem III (Southern), Cameron Sapp (Florida A&M) and Mark Wagner II (Virginia) as mid-year enrollees.



“The biggest thing you need to address is needs,” Odums said. “We were able to address many positions on both sides of the football during that early signing period. We did a good job finding the necessary student-athletes to fill those positions.”



The 17 student-athletes have been enrolled in the university this semester and will participate in spring practice, which begins on March 20 and will conclude with a scrimmage at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at William “Dick” Price Stadium.

Norfolk State adds three dozen-plus on NSD