By

Quarterback was an issue for Southern University for much of last season, but the folks in North Baton Rouge might have found the future in Jalen Woods.



The three-star quarterback from Atlanta, GA committed to Southern on Wednesday, national signing day.



A 6’3, 200 pound signal caller out of Woodward High School, Woods is ranked as the 101-best quarterback in the 2023 class and the 180-best prospect in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.



Jalen Woods had offers from G5 schools Toledo and Miami (OH). He also had interest from North Carolina and Georgia Tech.





Back in 2021, Woods was invited to a prospect camp on Georgia Tech’s campus.

“The visit was a really good one,” Woods told Jacketsonline.com back then. “I did really well at the camp too. I had the chance to talk to all of the GT coaches, including Geoff Collins, and also one of the other schools that was there too. They (Georgia Tech) are figuring everything out for the 2022 class QB wise right now, and from there plan to get back to me in 1-2 weeks.”

Of course, Southern already has one former three-star quarterback on its roster heading into spring camp. Grambling State transfer Noah Bodden was a three-star in the 2021 class out of New York. He only played in one game last season but figures to fit into the plans at some point. And now, head coach Eric Dooley has just added another log into the fire.

Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern