Howard softball resumes play after loss to Duke

Howard softball opened NCAA Tournament play Friday afternoon with a tough challenge against one of the nation’s top teams, falling 10-1 to No. 12 national seed Duke in five innings at Smith Family Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Bison, making their second consecutive NCAA Regional appearance and second straight trip to Durham, battled throughout against the nationally ranked Blue Devils despite the final score. Howard finished with four hits and showed flashes of offensive pressure against one of college softball’s premier programs.

MEAC Player of the Year Maryn Jordan got Howard started early, recording a leadoff single in the top of the first inning before stealing second base. The senior outfielder once again set the tone for the Bison on the national stage.

Howard’s best scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning. Junior catcher Makyia Taylor ripped a double to right-center field for the Bison’s lone extra-base hit of the game. Cheyenne Castille followed with a single before Angel Riggins worked a walk to load the bases.





Tori Trotter then drew an RBI walk to bring home freshman pinch runner Ariyah Allen, accounting for Howard’s lone run of the afternoon.

MEAC Pitcher of the Year Aiko Conaway made the start in the circle for Howard, while senior Julia Holt provided relief work against a Duke lineup that showcased its power throughout the contest. The Blue Devils hit six home runs in the victory to build separation early.

Despite the result, Howard head coach Tori Tyson said her team continued to compete throughout the game.

“The score just was not indicative to our fight,” Tyson said. “I was proud of our fight. Very proud of the quality at bats we were able to put together. I am really excited to still be on our quest to make history and trying to get our first regional win.”

Leaning on Experience

Jordan echoed that confidence after the game, emphasizing Howard’s experience returning to NCAA Regional play.

“We have been here before, so we know what to expect,” Jordan said. “We just need to make it known that we deserve to be here.”

Howard enters the NCAA Tournament after winning its second consecutive MEAC Softball Tournament championship. The Bison advanced to the national tournament following an 11-2 title-game victory over South Carolina State last weekend in Norfolk, Virginia.

Now, Howard will look to keep its season alive in Saturday’s elimination game against the loser of the Arizona-Marshall matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET in Durham.

Howard softball vs. Duke box score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 R H E Howard 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 Duke 3 3 2 2 X 10 11 0

Key performers

Maryn Jordan: 1-for-3, stolen base

Makyia Taylor: double

Tori Trotter: RBI walk

Angel Riggins: walk

Cheyenne Castille: single

What’s next?

Howard will face Marshall on Saturday at 3:30 pm in an elimination game at the NCAA Durham Regional.