FAMU softball falls to Florida, now facing elimination

Florida A&M softball made program history Friday morning, taking the field in the NCAA Tournament as the Southwestern Athletic Conference champion for the first time.

The challenge was steep.

The Rattlers opened NCAA Gainesville Regional play against No. 6 overall seed Florida and fell 12-0 in five innings at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Despite the loss, Florida A&M remains alive in the double-elimination regional and will face Texas State on Saturday in an elimination game.

FAMU softball makes NCAA Tournament history

Friday marked Florida A&M’s 14th NCAA Regional appearance overall and its first since joining the SWAC. The Rattlers entered the tournament after winning the 2026 SWAC Softball Championship with a dramatic walk-off victory over Southern last weekend.

FAMU finished the game with one hit against a Florida pitching staff led by Keagan Rothrock, who struck out six batters in three innings.

Freshman Amya Ramos recorded the Rattlers’ lone hit of the contest.

Florida A&M pitcher Zoryana Hughes got the start in the circle and battled through two innings against one of the nation’s top offensive lineups. Hughes allowed six runs on five hits while walking four batters.

Sariah Espada pitched the final two innings in relief.

Florida offense powers Gators past FAMU

Florida wasted little time taking control.

The Gators scored in the first inning on an RBI double by Kenleigh Cahalan before breaking the game open with four runs in the second inning. Ava Brown delivered a two-run double during the rally, while Townsen Thomas added a sacrifice fly.

Florida added three more runs in the third inning, highlighted by Taylor Shumaker’s RBI single and a chaotic play that resulted in Gabi Comia stealing home.

The Gators finished with 12 runs on 12 hits and drew seven walks.

Shumaker led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning that helped trigger the run-rule ending.

Florida improved to 49-10 overall with the victory.

Rattlers continue postseason journey

Although the result was lopsided, Florida A&M still accomplished a major milestone by representing the SWAC on one of college softball’s biggest stages.

The Rattlers finished the regular season with 32 wins and captured the SWAC Tournament title to earn the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Now, FAMU will attempt to keep its season alive Saturday afternoon against Texas State.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville.

Florida A&M vs. Florida box score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 R H E Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Florida 1 4 3 4 X 12 12 0

Key performers

Florida A&M

Amya Ramos: 1-for-2

Jordan Douglas: walk

Zoryana Hughes: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 ER

Sariah Espada: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER

Florida

Taylor Shumaker: 3-for-4, HR, 5 RBI

Jocelyn Erickson: 3-for-3

Ava Brown: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Keagan Rothrock: 3.0 IP, 6 strikeouts