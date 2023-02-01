VIEW ALL SCORES
Alcorn State 2023 football schedule released

Alcorn State has released a 2023 football schedule that will keep it in Mississippi quite a bit this fall.
LORMAN, Miss. – Six road games and five home games highlight the Alcorn State 2023 football season, the program announced on Wednesday during National Signing Day. The 11-game schedule features home conference games against Prairie View A&M, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State, and Southern.

The Braves will begin the season on the road, traveling to out-of-conference foes Southern Miss on Sept. 2 and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 3. The only non-conference contest at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium will be on Sept. 16 against McNeese State as Alcorn’s 2023 home opener.

Southwestern Athletic Conference play will take ASU to several familiar places, starting in week five as Alcorn State travels to Montgomery, Ala. On Sept. 30, Alcorn will take on Alabama State in its first conference game on the road before returning home on Oct. 7 to face Grambling State. The Braves will also face Arkansas – Pine Bluff (Oct. 21), Texas Southern (Nov. 11), and Jackson State (Nov. 18) on the road.

Outside of the contest against Grambling, Alcorn will host Prairie View A&M (Sept. 30), Mississippi Valley (Oct. 28), and Southern (Nov. 4).  

2023 DATEOPPONENTLOCATION
Sept. 2Southern Miss.  Hattiesburg, Miss.
Sept. 9Stephen F. AustinNacogdoches, Texas
Sept. 16McNeese StateLORMAN
Sept. 23Prairie View A&MLORMAN
Sept. 30Alabama StateMontgomery, Ala.
Oct. 7GramblingLORMAN
Oct. 21Arkansas – Pine BluffPine Bluff, Ark.
Oct. 28Mississippi ValleyLORMAN
Nov. 4SouthernLORMAN
Nov. 11Texas SouthernHouston, Texas
Nov. 18Jackson StateJackson, Miss. 

