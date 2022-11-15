Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie

By

Rivals meet again on Saturday afternoon in the Soul Bowl. No love is ever lost when Alcorn State and Jackson State meet. These teams will be competing to keep their current winning streaks intact. Alcorn has won two straight, while JSU’s streak stands at 10. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup in 2021. That one resulted in a 24-10 win for Jackson State.

Alcorn State (5-5 Overall, 4-3 in SWAC)

The Braves come into this contest with a 5-5 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 22 points per contest, with a total of 26 touchdowns on the year. The Braves’ defense is conceding an average of 25 points per game.

Tailback Jarveon Howard will be leading Alcorn State in this one. Howard has rushed for 1,177 yards this season, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Alcorn State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.

The Braves’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, averaging 268 offensive yards per game over that span. They are 2-2 at home so far this year, averaging 27 points per game in those games.

Alcorn State is 4-3 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 23 points per game in such games.

Jackson State (10-0 Overall, 7-0 in SWAC)

The Tigers’ performance this season has established them as a threat both offensively and defensively. Offensively, they’ve been racking up 468 yards per game. Additionally, they’re holding opposing offenses to 214 yards per game. They’re particularly strong against the run, as they only allow an average of 2.9 yards per carry.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be leading Jackson State in this one. Sanders has averaged 286.2 pass yards per game with season totals of 31 touchdowns and five interceptions thus far this season.

Jackson State has a workhorse rushing offense. 50 percent of rush attempts go to Sy’veon Wilkerson.

The Tigers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 35 points in each of those match ups. They’ll be looking to keep their streak of road wins alive, as they are currently 2-0 in away games, averaging 34 points per game in those match ups.

Jackson State is looking to remain undefeated in the SWAC this year, as they’re currently 8-0 in conference games this season.

