Ward’s performance pushes Alabama State WBB pass Florida A&M

Alabama State overcame Florida A&M 77-68 in a comeback effort at Al Lawson Center on Monday evening. It looked out of reach for Alabama State, who were down by as many as 12 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Shmya Ward scored 24 points to lead the way for Alabama State. Ayana Emmanuel was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-4 in the second half for 14 points to power the Lady Hornets forward after the break. Alabama State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 50% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.27 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 38% shooting and 0.9 points per possession in the first half.

Florida A&M was led by Ahriahna Grizzle, who recorded 31 points and seven boards. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 28-of-66 from the field and 5-of-19 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.95 points per possession and 48% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Alabama State takes on Grambling State in a conference clash, while Florida A&M hits the road to meet Texas Southern. The Lady Hornets will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers hope for a rebound performance on the road.

