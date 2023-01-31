VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Ward’s performance pushes Alabama State WBB pass Florida A&M

Shyma Ward scored big for the Hornets, maintaining the momentum for the win against Florida A&M
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Alabama State overcame Florida A&M 77-68 in a comeback effort at Al Lawson Center on Monday evening. It looked out of reach for Alabama State, who were down by as many as 12 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Shmya Ward scored 24 points to lead the way for Alabama State. Ayana Emmanuel was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-4 in the second half for 14 points to power the Lady Hornets forward after the break. Alabama State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 50% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.27 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 38% shooting and 0.9 points per possession in the first half.

Florida A&M was led by Ahriahna Grizzle, who recorded 31 points and seven boards. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 28-of-66 from the field and 5-of-19 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.95 points per possession and 48% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Florida A&M

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Alabama State takes on Grambling State in a conference clash, while Florida A&M hits the road to meet Texas Southern. The Lady Hornets will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Ward’s performance pushes Alabama State WBB pass Florida A&M
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

314
2022-2023 Basketball

Hawkins leads Howard to victory against North Carolina Central
1.9K
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman NFL alumni address team as search continues
HBCU football fans Deion Sanders HBCU football fans Deion Sanders
225
Jackson State

Jackson State to hold signing day event, meet and greet
Fayetteville State Cress Worthy Fayetteville State Cress Worthy
241
CIAA

Fayetteville State men beat St. Aug to stay atop CIAA South
210
2022-2023 Basketball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff cruises past Mississippi Valley State University
To Top
X