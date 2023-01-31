Florida A&M strike Alabama State for the SWAC victory

By

Florida A&M broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 69-58 contest on Monday night at Al Lawson Center. The Rattlers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-28 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 35-30 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Noah Meren led the way for Florida A&M, putting up 15 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Rattlers shot 43% from the field, 39% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.04 points per possession on 54% true shooting.

Isaiah Range recorded 16 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Alabama St. The Hornets shot 21-of-60 from the field and 4-of-19 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Alabama State only mustered 0.85 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Florida A&M catches Texas Southern after a loss in its last game, while Alabama State faces Grambling State at home. The Rattlers will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Hornets will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

