By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Southern recorded their third straight win, handing Jackson State a 73-62 loss at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday night. The Jags went into halftime with a 25-point lead. Despite being outscored 47-33 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Tigers and hold on for the win.

Bryson Etienne led the way for Southern, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. Etienne was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Jags. The team shot 50% from the field while scoring 1.09 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-24 three-point attempts.

Jackson State was led by Romelle Mansel, who recorded 16 points and nine boards. The Tigers went 17-of-48 from the field in this one, including 3-of-14 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Southern takes on Alabama A&M in a conference clash, while Jackson State faces Mississippi Valley State University at home. The Jags will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Southern adds another SWAC victory, defeating Jackson State