Morgan State continues to win, adding UMES to list

Morgan State recorded their seventh straight win, handing UMES a 76-65 loss at Hill Field House on Monday evening.

Taylor Addison led the way for Morgan State, putting up 21 points to go along with 11 boards. As a whole, the Lady Bears were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.08 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 17 fouls on the defense, which led to 17 points on 77% shooting from the charity stripe.

UMES was led by Ariana Seawell, who recorded 20 points and seven boards. As a team, the Hawks shot 19-of-47 from the field and 2-of-9 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.98 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 11. Morgan State visits North Carolina Central, while UMES squares off with Norfolk State. The Lady Bears will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Hawks will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

