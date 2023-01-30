Jackson State adds another win to record, defeating Southern

By

Monday evening was a thrilling battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Jackson State came out on top, handing Southern a 64-57 loss. The Lady Tigers went into halftime leading with a slight one-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Jaguars 39-33 in the second half.

Ti’lan Boler scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 49% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 59% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 54% true shooting.

Genovea Johnson scored 14 points while Amani McWain added another nine to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Lady Jaguars struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.92 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-27 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 4. Jackson State takes on struggling Mississippi Valley State University, while Southern squares off with Alabama A&M. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Jaguars will get a shot to recover from this loss.

