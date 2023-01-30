Bethune-Cookman outscores Alabama A&M in an upset victory

By

Bethune-Cookman upset one of the top SWAC teams, Alabama A&M, in a back-and-forth 55-46 thriller on Monday evening. It was a thrilling game that saw 10 lead changes.

Chanel Wilson scored 20 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. Despite Wilson’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 32% from the field while scoring just 0.78 points per possession. They did however maximize their opportunities, turning the ball over just 10 times (13% of possessions).

Toni Grace recorded 10 points and five rebounds, and Amiah Simmons added another eight points to lead Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.63 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-14 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Bethune-Cookman gets Prairie View A&M fresh off recent win of its own, while Alabama A&M faces Southern at home. The Wildcats will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Bulldogs will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

