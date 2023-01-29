VIEW ALL SCORES
Tuskegee
2022-2023 Basketball

Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College

Tuskegee and Miles played tightly throughout the game, but eventually the Golden Tigers prevailed in this SIAC matchup.
Posted on

FAIRFIELD, Ala. – Tuskegee came away with a one-point win, 51-50, over Miles behind a game-high 15 points from guard Gregg Boyd (Seat Pleasant, Md.) inside the Knox-Windham Gym on Saturday afternoon.
 
Boyd opened the game scoring the first eight points of the game, as the Golden Tigers led 9-0 at the 15:40 mark, before Miles responded with a 10-3 runover the next four minutes of play. Shortly after, Mason Green (Ellenwood, Ga.) scored in the paint to start a short run for Tuskegee that saw them take a 18-10 lead with nine minutes remaining in the half.
 
The Golden Tiger lead was reduced to four points at the 7:33 mark at 18-14, and again at 21-17 after a Miles three with just under six minutes to play in the half. From there, the Golden Bears continued to control the momentum, climbing back to trail by a single point at 23-22 with a few minutes later.
 
Tuskegee responded to regain control to close out the period, as Boyd went on another scoring spurt to gain a 31-27 lead going into the half.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total


 
Miles came out to tie the game at the 17:26 mark at 31-31 in the second half, yet the lead was short-lived as the Golden Tigers regained the advantage until the 11-minute mark. The two teams went back-and-forth over the next several minutes of the game, as neither team gained a significant lead until the Golden Bears went up 49-44 with five minutes to play.
 
Tuskegee responded with another run moving forward, as Deveraux Davis (Minneapolis, Minn.) scored four straight to reduce the deficit to a point, followed by a score in the paint from Devin Booker (Chicago, Ill.) to regain the lead for the final time at 50-49.
 
From there, Boyd split a pair of free throws to gain a two-point lead and was followed by Miles splitting a pair for a chance to win the game, giving Tuskegee the 51-50 win.
 
Following Boyd’s 15 points and three rebounds was Davis with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Booker finished with a near double-double with nine points and nine boards in the win.

Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

33
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Hampton falls to Stony Brook in CAA competition
372
2022-2023 Basketball

Fayetteville State men take first place in CIAA with gritty win
72
2022-2023 Basketball

Henson leads Morgan State past Delaware State
5
CIAA

Winston-Salem State beats Livingstone in overtime thriller
365
CIAA

Winston-Salem State sweeps JC Smith as both teams eye CIAA South lead
To Top
X