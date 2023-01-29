Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College

By

FAIRFIELD, Ala. – Tuskegee came away with a one-point win, 51-50, over Miles behind a game-high 15 points from guard Gregg Boyd (Seat Pleasant, Md.) inside the Knox-Windham Gym on Saturday afternoon.



Boyd opened the game scoring the first eight points of the game, as the Golden Tigers led 9-0 at the 15:40 mark, before Miles responded with a 10-3 runover the next four minutes of play. Shortly after, Mason Green (Ellenwood, Ga.) scored in the paint to start a short run for Tuskegee that saw them take a 18-10 lead with nine minutes remaining in the half.



The Golden Tiger lead was reduced to four points at the 7:33 mark at 18-14, and again at 21-17 after a Miles three with just under six minutes to play in the half. From there, the Golden Bears continued to control the momentum, climbing back to trail by a single point at 23-22 with a few minutes later.



Tuskegee responded to regain control to close out the period, as Boyd went on another scoring spurt to gain a 31-27 lead going into the half.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total





Miles came out to tie the game at the 17:26 mark at 31-31 in the second half, yet the lead was short-lived as the Golden Tigers regained the advantage until the 11-minute mark. The two teams went back-and-forth over the next several minutes of the game, as neither team gained a significant lead until the Golden Bears went up 49-44 with five minutes to play.



Tuskegee responded with another run moving forward, as Deveraux Davis (Minneapolis, Minn.) scored four straight to reduce the deficit to a point, followed by a score in the paint from Devin Booker (Chicago, Ill.) to regain the lead for the final time at 50-49.



From there, Boyd split a pair of free throws to gain a two-point lead and was followed by Miles splitting a pair for a chance to win the game, giving Tuskegee the 51-50 win.



Following Boyd’s 15 points and three rebounds was Davis with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Booker finished with a near double-double with nine points and nine boards in the win.

Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College