Hampton falls to Stony Brook in CAA competition

Stony Brook broke their streak of four consecutive losses, defeating Hampton in a 71-66 contest on Saturday evening at Convocation Center. The Pirates went into halftime with a 37-30 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Seawolves outscored them by 12 points in the final 20 minutes.

Frankie Policelli scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the way for Stony Brook. Policelli was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Seawolves. The team shot 47% from the field while scoring 1.07 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 19 fouls on the defense, which led to 16 points on 67% shooting from the charity stripe.

Hampton was led by Kyrese Mullen, who recorded 21 points and 12 boards. The Pirates went 25-of-71 from the field in this one, including 6-of-25 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.96 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Stony Brook’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Its next contest is at home against Elon on February 3. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for Hampton after a run of great play. Its next chance at a win is on February 2 against William & Mary.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

